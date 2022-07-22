UAE-based Azizi Developments has awarded the contract to Transgulf Cement Products for the instalation of pavers and interlocks for landscaping and exterior areas across its mega waterproject Riviera in MBR City, Dubai featuring a total of 16,000 residences.

Transgulf Cement Products is one of the leading suppliers of concrete products in the GCC, with over a decade of experience. The products they offer aim to strengthen, enhance, and toughen the landscape they are applied to, said the developer in its statement.

On the deal, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "It is with great pleasure that we announce our partnership with Transgulf Cement Products to provide our pride and joy, Riviera in MBR City, with premium pavers and interlocks."

Transgulf Cement, he stated, takes great pride in its in-house research and development department; its experts commit to developing innovative engineering and manufacturing processes to ensure its products are the best in the industry.

"We are committed to only working with the best vendors and contractors that will enable us to meet and exceed the expectations of our esteemed investors and end-customers," he added.

