UAE-based Azizi Developments has appointed Laidlaw Gulf to supply premium ironmongery products across 13 buildings in Riviera’s Phase 3 in MBR City.

A leading distributor of architectural ironmongery, Laidlaw Gulf sources products from the most renowned suppliers in the UK, Europe, and the US.

Its aim is to provide turnkey solutions for architects, clients, and contractors, eliminating challenges associated with project hardware specification and delivery.

On the key supply contract, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to announce our signing with Laidlaw Gulf for the provision of high-quality ironmongery for the third phase of our pride and joy, Riviera in MBR City."

"This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to exclusively work with best-in-class suppliers and contractors, helping us meet and surpass the expectations of our valued investors and end-users," he stated.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse - home of the Dubai World Cup - as well as the city's most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi’s most coveted projects, he added.

