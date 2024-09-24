UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has sold all the units within Pearl, a premium residential property situated in Dubai’s growth corridor, Al Furjan, which boasts easy access to all of the emirate’s points of interest while still being a comfortable distance away from the bustle of the city.

The premium development comprises 192 studios, 54 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom apartments.

Among the 40 nationalities that have purchased units in Pearl so far, buyers from the UAE represent the largest demographic at 25% followed by investors from US, Italy and Germany, which make up a combined 35%, as well as various GCC nations, including Saudi Arabia, that make up a combined 30%.

Chief Operating Officer Afzaal Hussain said: "We take immense pride in the rapid sales at Pearl, a clear reflection of the exceptional quality and overall allure of this world-class development."

"The high demand for our projects in Al Furjan, including Berton and Amber, reinforces the area’s position as one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, with it thriving as the city’s growth continues to expand in its direction," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

