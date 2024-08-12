Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced completing 41% construction of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City, one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential areas.

Featuring studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom residences, the development’s projected completion date is set for Q1 of 2025.

With overall finishes currently at 23%, progress on Azizi Vista is advancing rapidly. The structural work is 100% complete, blockwork at 96%, internal plaster at 74%, and HVAC and MEP at 39% and 36%, respectively. The total manpower has been increased to 447.

Innovative construction technology

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Through our rigorous quality control measures, strong partnerships, and innovative construction technology, Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City is progressing both at a fast pace and with outstanding craftsmanship. This swift construction reflects the hard work and dedication of our exceptional contractor, renowned suppliers, and all other stakeholders involved, whose collective commitment and meticulous attention to detail bring our vision of a strategically located, well-designed community into reality.”

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City.

Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.--TradeArabia News Service

