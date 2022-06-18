UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Bin Ham North Ocean Elevators for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of premium Hyundai elevators for the third phase of its flagship waterfront community project, Riviera, in Dubai.

Bin Ham North Ocean Elevators has been the exclusive distributor of Hyundai lifts in the UAE for nearly a decade.

Founded in Korea in 1984, Hyundai Elevator is among the top 10 elevator brands in the world, with an annual production capacity of over 25,000.

Bin Ham North Ocean Elevators provides a wide variety of lifts, including double-decker elevators, destination control elevators, ultra-high-speed elevators, observation elevators, freight elevators and bed elevators.

On the new partnership, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Bin Ham North Ocean Elevators for the third phase of our pride and joy, our mega-project in MBR City, Riviera. This partnership reflects our commitment to procure only the very best for valued investors and end-users."

"We take pride in developing properties that represent unparalleled modern luxury, a design and construction philosophy that sets us apart and ensures investor satisfaction. Bin Ham North Ocean Elevators was appointed with it perfectly matching Riviera’s high-quality standards," he stated.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse - home of the Dubai World Cup - as well as the city's most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi’s most coveted projects, he added.

