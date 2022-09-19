UAE-based Azizi Developments has reached new milestones in the construction of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in the heart of MBR City, in the midst of Dubai’s business, leisure and retail hubs.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the first phase has recorded a total construction completion of 98%, while the second, third and fourth phases stand at 90%, 65% and 21% completion rate respectively.

The expected completion dates range between Q3 2022 and Q4 2024, it added.

Riviera is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "It is rewarding to see our efforts in ensuring construction speed and quality pay off. By carefully choosing our contractors and suppliers, and by procuring construction materials ourselves directly from manufacturers, we were able to increase our pace of construction substantially, all while elevating our quality standards to even greater heights."

"Having just completed several buildings in the first phase, and having launched Rêve, the fourth phase of Riviera, our master planned waterfront community is rapidly becoming a reality – one that will enhance and shape lives for generations to come," he added.

Azizi recently launched Rêve, its 24-building, ultra-luxury phase in its Riviera project, and delivered 7 buildings in the first phase of Riviera, as well as the 634-unit Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City built at a value of AED300 million.

The developer is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which in total amount to 8,895 units across 42 projects.

