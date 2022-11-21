SHARJAH: ASAS Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), announced the launch of the second phase of sales of the "Al Rahmaniyah Commercial Lands" project.

The project follows increasing demand for the company's latest real estate projects. Strategically located in the Rahmaniyah suburb of Sharjah, leading to the Rahmaniyah suburb from intersections No. 5 and 6 on Al Dhaid Road, the project benefits from close proximity to Emirates Road, Sharjah Airport, and Sharjah University City as well as government buildings, schools, and the Rahmania Mall.

Ahmed Al Amiri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said, “The Rahmaniyah Commercial Lands project represents a valuable addition to the plethora of real estate projects being developed in Sharjah to meet the needs of the growing urban population. The project will strengthen Sharjah's position as an ideal destination for local and international investors and owners, who are attracted by the strong and diverse infrastructure supported by a solid legislative structure that preserves the rights of owners, investors, and developers alike."

The total area of the project is approximately 1.2 million square feet. It includes 318 commercial plots. “ASAS Real Estate plans to level land and internal roads during the next few years,” Al Amiri added.