DUBAI - Arada will once more take part Cityscape Dubai, which is taking place between 21st-23rd November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the show, which brings together some of the region’s largest developers, Arada will showcase its existing projects, Aljada and Masaar, as well as announcing new expansion plans that cater to the exceptionally strong investor demand for property in the UAE.

Located in the Suyoh district of Sharjah, Masaar is an upscale forested community that sets a new standard for community living across the UAE. The most distinctive feature of Masaar is the green spine, which connects each of the eight gated districts to the community hub, and contains more than 50,000 trees.

Containing more than 25,000 units, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest-ever mixed-use community and a transformational community for the Emirate. Featuring extensive residential districts, a creative quarter, a modern business park and a large leisure and entertainment space, Aljada is one of the largest projects in the region.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “The UAE property market is performing exceptionally well, and we continue to see strong buyer demand for our well-designed fully integrated communities. At Cityscape Dubai this year, we look forward both to launching new projects and showcasing our existing developments to investors and end-users from around the region and further afield.”