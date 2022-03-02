SHARJAH- Arada has announced the award of two contracts together valued at AED118 million at Masaar, the AED8 billion forested megaproject located in the Suyoh district of Sharjah.

Both contracts will develop the infrastructure and landscape for two areas of Masaar; the central precinct around the Masaar Experience Centre, which will host several visitor attractions, and the buffer zone that runs around the edge of the community, featuring sports facilities set in a woodland area.

The AED75 million contract for infrastructure works at the central precinct, and the buffer zone in Masaar was awarded to Al Marwan General Contracting Company, a Sharjah-based contractor that has worked with Arada on previous projects.

The AED43 million contract for landscape works at the same areas in Masaar was won by Al Qalamoon Garden Designers, also based in Sharjah.

Work by both contractors is scheduled to be completed by end of April, in time for the opening of the Masaar Experience Centre in June. The space will include a children's playground, a skate park, an outdoor amphitheatre and Zad, the popular food district already present in Arada's sister community, Aljada.

The landscaped and forested precinct will also feature the hub for the 13-kilometre cycling network in Masaar, which contains rental, retail and repair facilities.

Work by the two contractors on the buffer zone, the border that runs around the outside of the community, is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, commented, "These two contracts will pave the way for opening Masaar to the public with world-class entertainment and sporting facilities, which comes as part of our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience that adds significant value to both existing and future homeowners."