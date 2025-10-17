AJMAN - Aqaar - Ajman Properties Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Charge&Go by e& on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, to launch an integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging network across Aqaar's key residential and commercial projects in Ajman.

The MoU aims to develop a network of EV charging stations in major towers and buildings owned by Aqaar in the Emirate of Ajman, making it the first real estate developer in the emirate to initiate such a comprehensive project within its residential and commercial portfolio.

With this initiative, Aqaar becomes a pioneer in promoting sustainable mobility and smart city objectives, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.