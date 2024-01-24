Real estate developer AMIS has announced its entry into the Dubai property scene with the launch of its first project, The Woodland Residences, a AED425 million ($116 million) development featuring integration of Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces into UAE properties.

Unveiling the project, AMIS said the Woodland Residences signifies a turning point in luxury real estate, heralding a milestone collaboration between AMIS and Laminam, said the company in a statement.

This partnership brings Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to grace every villa within the project.

The opulent surfaces, expertly embedded into the wall cladding across common areas, not only elevate the visual appeal but also add real value to the properties, presenting a distinctive and enriched experience for discerning homeowners.

Boasting a sellable area of 220,000 sqft, the development elevates the concept of branded residences from mere aesthetics and marketing to seamless product integration within unit interiors, it added.

On the launch, Omar Gull, Managing Partner of AMIS said: "In The Woodland Residences, we've gone beyond the traditional ‘branded residence’ concept. Our focus is on integrating actual branded products into every villa, moving beyond mere aesthetics to embed authenticity and real value within the architecture."

"Our collaboration with Laminam allows us to craft properties where customers tangibly embrace branded products within their homes. This makes our project the UAE's first to seamlessly infuse branded surfaces into the interiors, setting a new standard for luxury real estate," he noted.

Located 12 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, The Woodland Residences sits within the vibrant District 11 of Meydan. Offering a 100-meter swimmable lagoon reserved exclusively for residents, this serene oasis represents an ideal setting for relaxation and recreation within the bustling heart of Dubai.

"Committed to unparalleled luxury, each villa at The Woodland Residences offers a private pool and an elevator, enhancing convenience and delivering an unmatched living experience for its residents," said the developer.

"All villas ensures an Instagrammable view of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. Designed with terraces on both sides, these residences - regardless of the unit selected - offer breathtaking vistas, showcasing Dubai's famous landmarks against unparalleled sunset backdrops," he added.

Alberto Selmi, CEO & President of Laminam, said: "We produce ceramic slabs which challenge the traditional uses of this material, creating large sized minimum thickness surfaces, which are used in exterior architecture, interior design and furnishings."

"Our product range fully aligns with this project by AMIS, and we are looking forward to seeing the final results once ready in the middle of 2026. We are sure that customers will be delighted," he added.

