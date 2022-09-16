UAE - Alpago Properties, a leading high-end real estate developer with key residential, commercial and hospitality projects in the UK and Turkey, said it has launched Dubai’s only double signature villa Casa Del Sole, on Frond G of the Palm Jumeirah, known as the Billionaires’ Row of the Middle East.

With work in full swing, Dubai’s biggest and most expensive luxury property is due for completion by the first quarter of 2023.

Developed by the Ayyildiz brothers of Alpago Properties, this double signature villa is a marvelous addition to the line-up of breathtaking properties in the collection of signature villas on the Billionaires’ Row.

Casa Del Sole is a modern masterpiece and a true architectural wonder surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of Arabian Gulf and has a complete view of Atlantis, the Palm and Atlantis, the Royal, stated the developer.

Group Founder Murat Ayyildiz said: "We are pleased to launch Dubai’s only double signature villa on the Palm Jumeirah billionarie’s row, underlining our commitment to continue developing ultra-luxurious properties. Case Del Sole is a true work of art and we are delighted to announce it is nearing completion to be ready for the first quarter of 2023."

Boasting 8 bedrooms, Casa Del Sole has been built over four levels (Basement, Ground, First, Second Floors) on a plot of 28,000 sq ft.

It has an enclosed area of about 25,000 sq ft making it the biggest signature villa in Alpago Properties’ collection of six located on Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G billionaire’s row, stated Murat.

Chairman Ridvan Ayyildiz said: "At Alpago Properties we continuously aim to create unrivalled properties that are at the pinnacle of luxury, style, and convenience. This double-signature villa features the highest quality of amenities and perfectly combines top-end design with prime functionality to create an iconic landmark on the real estate landscape of Dubai."

Casa Del Sole double signature masterpiece is the result of a collaborative effort between multi-awards winning firm SAOTA, a conglomerate of architects offering expertise in the high-end real instate industry across the six continents and CK architecture interiors, an international firm specialising in the luxury real estate industry.

This architectural and interior design masterpiece is a prime example of embracing the beauty of the natural surroundings and incorporating it into the overall design. With fluidity throughout the whole design in terms of aesthetics and practicality, it has opulence and convenience in abundance, said Ridvan.

According to him, individual rooms of the villa were constructed with an open-air design, allowing fresh breezes to permeate the dwelling and create an incredibly open and relaxed living space like no other.

"Casa Del Sole is a modern-day palace, which features chic and favorable amenities such as a home cinema, private bowling alley, infinity pool, high-end sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, and a bar and lounge terrace that are outstandingly designed and second-to-none," he explained.

"To add to its already exquisite appeal, this villa has high-end basement parking that can fit up to 15 cars. This exclusive basement parking can only be found among the villas developed by Alpago Properties in the Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah," he added.

