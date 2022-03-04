SHARJAH: Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has launched its new project, "Hayyan" under the theme, "Making Homes Human".

Totally valued AED3.5 billion, the uniquely crafted natural villa community extends over an area of 8.7 million square feet (sq. ft.), embodying the spirit of Sharjah, which includes a total of 1,836 villa units, spread across three different zones. It is expected to be handed over in the second half of 2025.

The first area of the project is divided into three different phases. The project’s first phase will see the delivery of 268 villas in the vibrant Aryam neighbourhood designed to the highest standards, which includes a total of 727 residential villas, expected to be delivered within the second and third phases.

With 80,000 sq. ft. of allotments for organic edible gardens, the project includes more than 40,000 green trees, which enhance the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve a sustainable green environment with globally applicable environmental specifications, derived from the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi , Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the importance of protecting the environment, preserving biodiversity and sustainability in the emirate.

The residential units in the project include six distinct interior designs. From seven-bedroom mansions to two-bedroom family homes. All units come fully equipped and fitted according to international quality standards. Each unit incorporates exceptional facilities and amenities, with optional design features and finishes for interior and exterior spaces.

The project includes the emirate's largest swimming pool, spanning 50,000 sq. ft, along with the largest park within a residential community in Sharjah. Located within 1,000,000 sq. ft. of tranquil surroundings, it includes football pitches, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, a gymnasium, and a six-kilometre track for running and cycling. Residents and visitors will also enjoy convenience shops, restaurants, a nursery, and a stunning Club House overlooking the lagoon.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, "The launch of the Hayyan project is an inspiring and eminent example of our solid efforts at Alef Group, which seek to enhance the investment sector in Sharjah and provide high-quality real estate at international standards."

Ataya added, "Through our project, we have presented unique and entirely new experiences. Hayyan endeavours to be a mini-city within the city of Sharjah, offering genuine immersive living opportunities. The complex provides an integrated and exceptional experience that combines nature and green landscapes, modern facilities, services, and amenities in one destination."