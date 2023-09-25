Alef Group, a leading real estate and retail developer in Sharjah, has announced the launch of its Darb 5 residential building at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3).

Darb 5 is the fifth residential tower in the Darb cluster, comprising 199 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom modern and capacious premier apartments.

Each unit is fitted with state-of-the-art fixtures and kitchens are topped with custom-designed finely crafted cabinetry and built-in appliances. Bedrooms boast the finest craftsmanship in wardrobe design and bathrooms feature top-quality accessories and generous walk-in showers, said the company.

The Darb 5 building will also have interactive water features, swimming pools and numerous retail and F&B outlets.

Designed to cater to and promote a healthy lifestyle, Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) is a stand-out residential and retail project that boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a premier lifestyle across its 13 buildings and 2100 residential units.

Strategically located a short distance away from Sharjah’s major attractions, the project spans 48,056 sq m and includes three clusters of buildings: Darb, Nama and Hamsa, featuring homes tailor-made for families.

