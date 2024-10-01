SHARJAH: Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Olfah. Positioned as the development with Sharjah’s largest private community park, the AED2.5 billion project offers a genuine and immersive living experience combining luxury, comfort, and expansive natural landscapes.

The project spans 84,814.40 square metres and comprises twelve buildings, each rising between 9 and 11 storeys, set upon a unified platform. Designed with the well-being of residents in mind, Olfah seamlessly integrates residential and commercial spaces, offering 2,787 residential units in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, alongside 1,500 square metres dedicated to commercial, service, and dining facilities.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented on the launch, “Olfah represents a new benchmark in creating communities around nature, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience in Sharjah. The high demand for our properties reflects the growing confidence in Alef Group's ability to deliver exceptional communities that resonate with residents. With Olfah, we are not just building homes; we are building a sanctuary where life and nature harmonise seamlessly.”

He added, “Olfah is designed around the concept of nature at its largest, with expansive green spaces creating an inviting and serene atmosphere. This project reflects our vision of integrating nature with modern living, offering a lifestyle that fosters well-being and community engagement.”

Strategically located, Olfah is just ten minutes from Sharjah International Airport and five minutes from major universities and schools, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.