ABU DHABI: Aldar has announced a series of major develop-to-hold projects in Abu Dhabi across the residential, commercial, and logistics sectors, with a combined gross development value totalling AED3.8 billion. The developments underscore the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership in the Abu Dhabi market, enhancing sector diversification, and scaling its recurring income portfolio. These projects bring Aldar’s sizeable develop-to-hold pipeline to AED17.6 billion.

Jassem Salah Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, commented: " Our latest investments reflect the strong demand we are seeing for residential rental units, Grade A commercial space, and logistics real estate in Abu Dhabi. The develop-to-hold strategy is a core growth driver for Aldar, enabling us to significantly expand our diverse portfolio of income-generating assets across the UAE while responding to client requirements for professionally managed commercial, residential, logistics, hospitality, retail and education assets.”

Residential

Aldar’s develop-to-hold approach for residential real estate is focused on delivering well located and desirable projects to suit the needs of a wide variety of customers. In its latest investment, Aldar will develop a new residential community in Alreeman that will offer almost 2,000 studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bed units to the rental market with residents set to enjoy community retail, leisure amenities, and open green spaces. Located in Al Shamkha, the development is a short drive from Zayed International Airport, with direct links to major highways that connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and some of Abu Dhabi's most vibrant lifestyle destinations, including Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Aldar will also deliver 665 units to the rental market on Yas Island, located in close proximity to the island’s globally renowned entertainment and retail attractions. The new developments include a gated community with a mix of 217 townhouses and villas designed to meet sustained demand from young professionals and families who want to live the Yas Island lifestyle next to exceptional schools, leisure offerings, and office spaces.

In addition, Aldar will develop 448 new apartments on the island as an extension to Yas Residential Village, a community dedicated to accommodating staff working on the island.

Aldar’s develop-to-hold approach on the commercial side is focused on developing office space in key business districts across the UAE to satisfy demand for Grade A space. Following the successful pre-leasing of Yas Place, a commercial building recently handed over on Yas Island, Aldar is developing Yas Business Park – an office development poised to elevate the commercial real estate landscape on Yas Island with four architecturally distinct towers offering 47,500 square metres of prime leasable space.

Strategically located adjacent to Yas Mall and Aldar’s headquarters at Aldar Square, Yas Business Park will offer tenants unmatched connectivity to a super-regional mall with shopping, dining and entertainment experiences a short walk away - this connectivity makes the business park a uniquely attractive location for corporate tenants seeking amenity-rich workspaces. Moreover, it will feature expansive and customisable floorplates for maximum flexibility, vibrant public spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities.

Expected to be completed by H2 2027, the development aligns with Aldar's strategy to deliver cutting-edge commercial assets across key Abu Dhabi destinations.

Aldar’s develop-to-hold approach for logistics assets is focused on developing facilities in prime locations suited to tenant needs, in order to capitalise on the growing demand for high-quality warehousing and distribution space in the UAE. Leveraging the strong performance of Abu Dhabi Business Hub (ADBH), which reached occupancy levels exceeding 93%[1] following its 2024 expansion, Aldar is further expanding on an adjacent site. Aldar will add 175,000 square metres of gross floor area, directly catering to a mix of tenant segments including third-party logistics, e-commerce, and distribution.

The investment reflects strong demand for modern Grade A logistics infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, with the high occupancy levels and demand in ICAD indicative of a limited supply of premium warehousing space. The development, which benefits from direct access to the E30 highway, will capitalise on Abu Dhabi’s strategic location and robust transport infrastructure, supporting – and aligning with – the UAE’s continued pursuit of economic diversification.

The overall investment also includes the recently announced plan to deliver Abu Dhabi’s first Tesla Experience Centre – a purpose-built, 5,000 sqm facility that will feature a showroom, service centre, and delivery operations. The project forms part of Aldar’s growing portfolio of high-quality, build-to-suit assets and reinforces Yas Island’s position as a destination for leading global brands.

Upon completion, the new residential, commercial, and logistics assets will become part of Aldar Investment’s portfolio, which comprises income-generating real estate valued at AED 47 billion. With a proven track record of value creation, Aldar Investment’s expertise in proactive asset management and leasing leaves these new developments well-positioned to deliver strong leasing income swiftly once operational.