Leading UAE developer Aldar today (November 21) unveiled Nikki Beach Residences, a new beachfront development on Al Marjan Island, featuring a range of leisure amenities that will revamp beach living in the emirate.

The Phase One of the project, set for launch on December 5, will include 357 spacious one- to five-bedroom apartments with large balconies offering panoramic ocean views and mesmerizing sunrises.

Serviced apartments are available in both furnished and unfurnished options. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment is AED 2.3 million.

On the new launch, Chief Commercial Officer Rashed Al Omaira said the Nikki Beach Residences will bring an unparalleled residential experience to Ras Al Khaimah.

"The emirate’s emergence as a key tourism and investment destination in the UAE has encouraged us to bring a product to the market that caters to the short term stay and second home markets, while also offering permanent residents a daily lifestyle of nature, leisure, and wellness with the added bonus of spectacular ocean views," he noted.

Nikki Beach Global CEO Lucia Penrod said: "The Nikki Beach Residences in Ras Al Khaimah will offer the opportunity to secure your own piece of Nikki Beach in this vibrant region. We look forward to working with Aldar on this property development as we bring our signature Celebration of Life to this new destination, offering both our existing clientele and new audiences an exciting Nikki Beach experience unlike ever before."

Aldar said it will be developing Nikki Beach Residences in line with the standards of Fitwel, the world’s leading healthy building certification, making it the first development to do so in Ras Al Khaimah. The development will also aim to achieve LEED Silver certification, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

