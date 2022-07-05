ABU DHABI - Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Yas Golf Collection, its latest community on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, valued at AED1.7 billion.

Overlooking the Yas Links Golf Course and Abu Dhabi's mangroves, the resort-style community features over 127,000 sqm of gross floor area and encompasses 1,062 apartments and duplexes.

Homes in Yas Golf Collection will be available to purchase by all nationalities from 23rd July.

The community offers multiple home types to cater to a broad customer base through larger residences and units designed specifically for investors interested in short-term leasing.

Units will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said, "Building on the highly successful product launches on Yas Island last year, Yas Golf Collection reinforces our belief in the island's status as a world-class destination and one that is attracting large interest from both resident and overseas buyers."

Construction of Yas Golf Collection is due to begin in Q1 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2025.

In line with Aldar's comprehensive sustainability strategy, the homes at Yas Golf Collection have also been designed to achieve a two-pearl rating for residential buildings and a one-pearl rating for public areas, as per the Estidama sustainability rating system, exceeding the latest standards set in the UAE.