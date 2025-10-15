Leading Abu Dhabi developer Aldar has announced the sell-out of its prime project - Yas Living - within days of launch, generating over AED1.3 billion ($354 million) in sales.

Located on the northeast side of Yas Island and overlooking the canal, Yas Living brings Aldar’s popular ‘living collection’ to one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations.

Comprising 678 apartments across three buildings, the project offers a range of studios to three-bedroom homes with a choice of light and dark interior themes, said Aldar in a statement.

Each building comes with its own exclusive amenities – a first for Yas Island – including adult and kids’ pools, cinema room, zen garden, multi-function games room, kids’ play areas, and a fully equipped gym with a power room, it stated.

The development attracted significant interest from a diverse customer base, drawn by Yas Living’s bold urban design, dynamic amenities, and prime location in close proximity to Yas Mall, Yas Central Park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and Yas Marina Circuit.

According to Aldar, expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 65% of sales, with strong demand from UAE, China, Jordan, India and UK buyers.

Notably, 65% of customers were under the age of 45, reflecting a growing appetite among younger demographics for contemporary, community-oriented homes on Yas Island, it stated.

In addition, 71% were first-time Aldar buyers, reinforcing the developer’s success in broadening its reach to attract new customers.

Aldar Development CEO Jonathan Emery said: "With Yas Island’s current and upcoming leisure and entertainment attractions gaining global recognition, the rapid sell-out of Yas Living further showcases the island’s position as one of the UAE’s most in demand destinations."

"The market response also reflects both Abu Dhabi’s enduring appeal as a global investment hub and the success of our strategy to create vibrant communities that resonate across demographics," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

