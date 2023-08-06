Alargan, a renowned property developer in Oman, is set to break ground this month on an Irish bridge coming up within its Telal Al Qurm development in capital Muscat.

Telal Al Qurm is a signature project by Alargan, providing an ideal community of comfort and leisure, in the heart of the city. The mixed-use development includes over 1,500 apartments, 46 townhouses, as well as 190 serviced apartments.

The picturesque setting is complemented by two 4 star hotels with a total of 370 keys, an aqua park, cinema complex and commercial spaces. Designed into the development are office spaces, making it the ideal destination to live, explore and work.

This comes following the official approval by the Muscat Municipality for the construction of the bridge.

Breaking ground on August 20, the four-month transformative project will adhere to the strict Oman Highway Design Standards 2017, said Alargan in its statement.

The approval was granted following a comprehensive hydrology study that will ensure structural stability and efficient water flow during rainy seasons and all year round. The implementation of meticulous drainage measures will further optimize surface water drainage, it stated.

Alargan has gone beyond the development's land boundary, showcasing its dedication to community development by solely funding the Irish bridge connection in the public domain.

The bridge, measuring 4x4 meters with 27 cells, will play a pivotal role in establishing an uninterrupted connection to Telal Al Qurm throughout the year, ensuring the safety and security of the residents of Telal Al Qurm as well as the neighbourhood and the general population.

Commenting on the milestone, Engineer Maher Joujou, Acting General Manager of Telal Al Qurm, said: "At Alargan, we consistently strive to enhance the living experience for our valued residents and investors. Safety remains a paramount concern, making it a top priority throughout the bridge's development."

"The approval of the Irish Bridge reflects our unwavering commitment to creating thriving communities with top-tier infrastructure and safety," he stated.

This transformative initiative amplifies Alargan’s vision of creating thriving communities that set new standards in modern living, making Telal Al Qurm an address of distinction. The seamless connectivity forged by the bridge is set to bolster the overall value of the project, enriching the investment potential for residents and stakeholders alike," explained Joujou

