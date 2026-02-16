Leading Omani real estate group Al Osool has announced the launch of its new free-hold residential project at Muscat Hills in Al Irfan City, which has been designed in a contemporary architectural style to offer a refined and elevated living environment.

Spanning over a 11,000 sq m area, the new project, Golf Hills, features three upscale residential towers housing a total of 366 apartments along with a range of premium amenities.

The project was unveiled under the patronage of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed bin Ibrahim al Busaidi, the Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and in the presence of several senior dignitaries including diplomats and senior company executives.

The Golf Hills launch reflects the developer’s vision of setting up residential projects that combine refined architecture, strategic location, and a balanced lifestyle, said senior officials at the launch.

It has been thoughtfully designed in harmony with its natural surroundings and expansive green landscapes, delivering a fully integrated residential experience in one of Muscat’s most prestigious destinations.

A prominent architectural landmark overlooking the golf course, the Golf Hills is being offered under a freehold ownership system for both Omani nationals and expatriates.

A luxury project, it provides a premium collection of lifestyle amenities and services including an infinity swimming pool; modern fitness facilities; dedicated yoga and relaxation areas as well as landscaped outdoor walkways and green spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Hassan bin Mohammed Juma, Board Member of Al Osool Hills, said the project builds upon the company’s strong track record in developing and marketing distinctive projects within Muscat Hills.

The Golf Hills project presents a genuine opportunity for both residence and investment in a strategic, high-demand location.

"It offers residents a diverse range of residential options, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units enjoy open and direct views of the golf course and surrounding greenery, with carefully planned layouts that ensure privacy, comfort, and enhanced quality of life," he added.

