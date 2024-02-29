Omani developer Al Faiha Development Company has announced the launch of its premium project, Smart Home, featuring residential apartments and offices in the Al Ghala Heights.

Spread over a 13,000 sq m area on an area opposite Madinat Al Irfan, Smart Home comprises a mall, restaurants, a temperature-controlled swimming pool and a comprehensive health club, thus ensuring a comfortable and sustainable environment for residents.

The project will boast nine floors and a penthouse in addition to parking facilities and a variety of residential units of different sizes, said a statement from Al Faiha Development Company.

These smart apartments are an integral part of the project concept, allowing residents to benefit from cutting-edge technologies to enhance their quality of life.

These aim to provide a smart and sustainable living environment that promotes quality of life and offers a comfortable and secure lifestyle. The integrated residential experience will include entertainment, marketing and sports facilities to meet all family needs, it stated.

Unveiling the project, Chairman Sheikh Saud bin Hamad al Ta’i said: "It is a pioneering real estate endeavour that boasts comprehensive smart specifications in its residential units, including remote control features, alongside integration of artificial intelligence to provide essential services for families. Its smart amenities will include childcare services, a private cinema for residents, laundry facilities and taxi services."

"These smart residential apartments embody our aspirations to deliver a unique living experience. This combination of comfort and technology aims to create a sustainable and secure environment for all residents," he added.

"When completed, the project will be an architectural icon, combining modern designs with authentic Omani architecture," he added.

CEO Tariq bin Mohammed Al Farsi said: "The project will have the finest integrated services, meeting the highest international standards and aligning with future technological advancements. Modern communication networks and diverse parking facilities, totalling over 800 spaces distributed underground and some in front of residential units, will be provided."

"The mall, offices and residential units will be interconnected to form an integrated environment and an attractive place for living, working and shopping under one roof," he added.

