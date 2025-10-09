Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation announced the registration of 5,048 real estate transactions during the third quarter of 2025, with a total value exceeding AED8.12 billion, marking a 47% growth compared to the same period last year.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, stated that the figures recorded during the third quarter reflect the continued positive momentum in Ajman’s real estate market. He noted that the diversity of real estate projects and the noticeable increase in the number of investors are due to a supportive and stimulating business environment that enhances confidence and ensures a comprehensive and successful investment experience.

He pointed out that the total trading volume reached AED5.22 billion from 4,102 transactions. The Al Rumaila 3 area recorded the highest sales value at AED300 million, while the Emirates City project topped the list of major projects with the highest trading activity, surpassing the City Towers and Ajman One projects. Meanwhile, Al Helio 2 ranked first among the most active neighborhoods, followed by Al Helio 1 and Al Yasmeen.

He said that 633 mortgage transactions were recorded during the third quarter, with a total value exceeding AED1.19 billion. The Industrial Area 2 registered the highest mortgage value, amounting to AED110 million.