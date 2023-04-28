AJMAN: In its 2022 annual report, the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman reported an increase in rental deals in 2022 of AED512 million or 28 percent compared to 2020.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, said that the emirate has become attractive to residents, visitors, tourists and investors due to its advantages that ensure their well-being.

Ammar Abdul Kareem Al Kayed, Director of the Department’s Rental Regulation Administration, said that finalised rental contracts saw a significant increase in 2022 compared to 2021 and 2020, noting that residential contracts numbered 65,087, commercial contracts were at 27,952, and investment contracts at 232.



