Oman - Adrak Developers has announced the soft launch of its premier residential and commercial project - Yenaier - which is set to redefine luxury living in Oman by blending the nation’s rich cultural heritage with modern elegance.

On completion, the free-hold development located within the Sultan Haitham City project will offer residents with more than 700 apartments, spanning studio units to three-bedroom homes as well as a range of commercial space.

The landmark project, expected to be a cornerstone of Oman’s urban scenery, was announced during the Urban October and Home Building exhibition, the largest event in urban planning in the Sultanate of Oman.

It coincides with key global events like World Habitat Day, World Cities Day, and World Architecture Day, focusing on urban planning, real estate, and construction.

Speaking on the project, the Adrak Developers Chairman Dr. Thomas Alexander said Yenaier (Arabic for January) symbolizes renewal and fresh opportunities.

"As Oman’s throne month and a time for cultural celebration, January holds deep significance for the nation and serves as the perfect inspiration for this new community. Yenaier reflects Adrak's commitment to excellence, embodying the warmth, optimism, and cultural pride that characterize Omani heritage," he stated.

During the exhibition, which hosted industry leaders, stakeholders, and prospective residents, Adrak Developers shared exclusive insights into the architectural marvels and lifestyle enhancements that Yenaier will offer.

Designed as an oasis of comfort, the development will feature a blend of modern amenities and natural landscapes, encouraging an active outdoor lifestyle, said Alexander.

Residents will have access to carefully curated spaces that embrace Oman’s favorable January climate, with lush green parks, communal areas, and opportunities for outdoor activities that honor Omani traditions.

Alexander pointed out that Yenaier was more than a residential project - it’s a tribute to Omani culture and the spirit of renewal that January symbolizes.

"We envision a place where residents can celebrate life and foster a strong sense of community while being surrounded by the natural beauty of Sultan Haitham City," he added.

Adrak Developers confirmed that Yenaier’s grand launch is scheduled for January 2025, with off-plan sales opening the same month.

Dr Aadil Alexander, Executive Director, said: "We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing for the remarkable Sultan Haitham City project by launching Yenaier. Our vision for this modern luxury development focuses on creating refined, thoughtful spaces that seamlessly blend comfort, exclusivity, and high-end finishes."

"Designed for all nationalities, the project aims to foster an integrated community where individuals can live, socialize and thrive within an environment of balance and elegance," he stated.

Work on the project is likely to start in April next year with completion milestones aligning with Oman’s ambitious urban development goals, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).