ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has launched its new visual identity, in line with its vision to foster a sustainable housing ecosystem that enhances the lives of UAE nationals across Abu Dhabi.

The visual identity includes the authority’s new logo, which draws inspiration from intersecting geometric shapes found in traditional Arish Houses and intricate Emirati palm frond weaving. The logo also incorporates contemporary design elements inspired by modern architectural plans, encapsulating the essence of heritage while embracing modernity.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Board of Directors, said, “The unveiling of the new visual identity of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority showcases its active role in building modern and integrated residential communities, infused with architectural characters that reflect the national identity and heritage. Aligned with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government, the initiative seeks to elevate community living standards, foster well-being, and promote the stability of families in the emirate. It underscores our unwavering dedication to implementing the directives of our wise leadership to provide dignified livelihoods for our citizens and improve their quality of life.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “Our new visual identity reflects our unwavering commitment to channelling our endeavours towards elevating the government housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As we progress along our strategic roadmap to deliver innovative housing solutions and cultivate integrated communities, our new visual identity will stand as a symbol of our dedication to enriching the lives of citizens living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by harmonising tradition with modernity.

These efforts align with our wise leadership's aspirations to achieve social well-being and family stability for the citizens of Abu Dhabi, as they are integral to the ongoing comprehensive development process witnessed in the emirate.

“Over the past period, we have achieved many outstanding achievements. Our efforts have been concentrated on enhancing the Housing Benefits Policy to assist low-income households better and streamline the process required to avail of various housing services. Additionally, the ISKAN Abu Dhabi Centre embodies the realisation of the desire to create a seamless housing journey for citizens throughout the emirate. Furthermore, we have dedicated resources to developing a user-friendly digital platform, the ISKAN Abu Dhabi App, aimed at enabling our customers to access all necessary services conveniently via their mobile phones during their housing journey.”

Since its establishment in 2012, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has played a pivotal role by providing adequate government housing to citizens across Abu Dhabi, overseeing the allocation of over 40,000 residential plots and more than 16,000 built houses. Approvals were granted to over 48,000 housing loans, while over 4,000 beneficiaries have received housing loan exemptions. The total value of these residential benefits was more than AED147 billion.