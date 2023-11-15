Aark Developers, a Dubai-based real estate developer, Dubai-based Aark Developers has announced plans to launch key residential and hospitality projects worth AED4 billion ($1.1 billion) across the UAE over the next four months.

The company's robust project pipeline includes upscale apartment complexes in the thriving districts of Arjan and Dubailand, as well as a landmark development on Al-Marjan Island, said the developer in a ststement.

Its latest project, Aark Residences, which will come up in Dubailand, offers 100 apartments with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units along with other key amenities including a roof-top infinity pool, fitness centre and kids play area, all nestled within a self-sufficient community.

The residential units, priced attractively at AED680,000 ($185,110) onwards, will be complemented by a three-year post-handover payment plan. It is set for completion in October next year, it stated

Following Aark Residences, the company will launch additional luxury apartment projects in Arjan and Dubailand, adding 232 additional units to the area, thus catering to the increasing appetite for upscale living spaces in two of Dubai's most dynamic districts.

Aark Developers Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta said: "In the canvas of Dubai's dynamic skyline, we paint our vision of luxury living. Our projects are more than structures, they are the embodiment of innovation and exclusivity, designed to match the pace of this city's ambition."

Launching in the first quarter of 2024, Aark Developers' signature project on Al-Marjan Island is set to redefine opulence with a total development spanning 1.7 million sq ft, including luxurious branded residences adjacent to the Wynn Casino.

Designed by the esteemed Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, globally renowned for creating iconic buildings like One Za'abeel in Dubai, it will seamlessly blend Middle Eastern and Japanese design elements, offering an unmatched mix of luxury, wellness, and tranquility against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, he stated.

Aark has signed up Deca Properties as the exclusive marketing partner for Aark Residences.

A major player in the real estate sector, Deca brings a wealth of expertise to the table and a global network of over 2,500 partners across the UK, US, France, Russia, China, India, and South Africa.

"Deca’s proven track record and deep local market knowledge are certain to accelerate sales and expand our outreach, whilst strengthening Aark Developers' regional presence," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).