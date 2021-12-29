Rain Management, the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the appointment of Talal Al Zain as its newest board member.

Bringing over 35 years of experience in banking and financial services internationally, Al Zain has held various senior executive positions throughout his well-established career. His wealth of knowledge in international finance has asserted him as a business leader throughout the region.

With strong leadership skills and an inspiring vision, Al Zain has helped establish and grow multiple businesses, build diverse teams, and deliver bottom-line results. He currently sits on various board committees and has recently joined Rain Management as an independent board member, advising the company in decision-making to bring forward a trusted platform to the region.

Commenting on his new position, Al Zain said: “It is an honour and a privilege to join the board of Rain Management. The company is leading the way in cryptocurrency in the region, and I believe will be able to add value in the exciting next steps of the company.”

Founded in 2017, Rain Financial’s subsidiary, Rain Management, based in Bahrain, became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019 by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

