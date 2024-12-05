Crypto.com has secured a principal licence with Mastercard to directly issue cards on its network, boosting the digital payments industry in the GCC region.

Crypto.com is set to launch a card powered by Mastercard in Bahrain, according to a press release.

The new programme will leverage Mastercard’s secure payments network to enable Crypto.com users wot deploy their cards at more than 150 million in-store and online locations worldwide.

Accordingly, users can easily fund their cards through the Crypto.com app using e-money wallets or third-party-issued credit and debit cards.

The partnership aligns with Crypto.com’s card programme globally to provide its users with more freedom and choice on how to spend their crypto assets in real-world payment scenarios.

Karl Mohan, General Manager APAC & MEA of Crypto.com, said: “Mastercard has shown its support for the digital assets industry by creating a robust card programme service that is specifically tailored for our customers, allowing us to expand our product offering into new markets whilst proving our continued commitment to the highest levels of security and compliance.”

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard, indicated: “Crypto.com will now have access to our global network, enabling transactions wherever Mastercard is accepted, our innovative payment solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, and our comprehensive tools for enhancing transaction security and fraud protection.”

