Bahrain - Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa yesterday said the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) is issuing regulations to govern the issuance of stable crypto assets, our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej reported.

“These assets are expected to accelerate financial transactions, reduce costs, and expand accessibility, particularly for international transactions, thereby enhancing and supporting trade,” he said responding to a question by MP Hesham Al Ashiri on cryptocurrencies.

“The CBB is currently assessing the feasibility and effectiveness of using crypto assets in payments to improve the efficiency of existing systems,” he added.

“Before issuing any new laws or regulations, the bank ensures the release of consultation papers to gather feedback from stakeholders in the sector to ensure that the proposed regulatory requirements can be effectively implemented without hindering growth and innovation,” the minister stressed.

“The bank actively monitors the cryptocurrency market in Bahrain to mitigate potential risks, ensure economic stability, and provide the highest levels of protection for investors. To achieve this, licensed service providers are required to comply with various regulatory requirements, implement effective policies and systems for service delivery, and submit periodic reports, including details of executed transactions,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that having a regulatory framework for crypto assets has strengthened Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for the digital economy and cryptocurrency sector.

