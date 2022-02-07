Radisson Hotel Group has announced that it will open at least five hotels in the Middle East by 2025, starting with its first beach resort in Dubai, then two further resorts in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

The 389-room Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah, which is due to open in Q2, will be the brand’s first Dubai beach resort, and the third Radisson branded hotel in the UAE, following the opening of its second on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, at the end of 2021 and its existing Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi.

In Saudi Arabia, the group will also open the 135-room Radisson Blu Resort, Riyadh Hills, Itlalat, which is due to open in the second quarter of 2023, and the 120 room Radisson Blu Resort, Riyadh Hills Shalalah. Radisson Blu Resort, Al Khobar Aziziyah is also planned to open later in 2022, in addition to the brand’s existing Al Khobar resort.

Elie Milky, the group’s vice president, business development, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece and Pakistan, said the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for resort experiences. “The addition of our new and upcoming resort properties as a natural evolution to an all-encompassing brand and product offering for developers is tailored to accommodate the growing demand for staycations and local holidays among residents, as well as leisure demand from international travelers.”

Radisson said it operates 25 hotels, resorts and service apartments in Saudi Arabia, with 20 more under development and 50 hotels, resorts, serviced apartments across the Middle East, comprising 10,000 keys.

