Transguard Security, the UAE’s most recognised private security team, has been awarded multiple new contracts valued at more than AED200 million ($54.45 million).

Under the new contracts, more than 1,000 security professionals will be deployed across various high-profile locations in Dubai including two of the UAE’s largest property developers, an international airport and a global well-being company.

“As the nation’s largest security force, the skilled professionals in Transguard Security set industry standards on both the local and global levels,” said Dr Abdulla al Hashimi, CEO, Transguard Group. “The growth of our portfolio is a direct reflection of our ability to meet and exceed the needs of our customers and the people of the UAE.”

Agile response

“Our clients demand an agile response to their security needs, and our team is more than prepared to meet these requirements,” adds Saeed al Marzouqi, Acting Managing Director, Transguard Group. “We are proud of our continued growth and look forward to deepening these key relationships.”

With more than 15,000 professionals, Transguard Security comprises numerous specialist teams, including security guards, Executive Protection, a K9 unit, Event Security, Systems Integration and Cash management.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).