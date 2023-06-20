TECOM Group PJSC has launched in5 Science, a new incubator for science-based start-ups. The incubator is aligned with the UAE's emphasis on sustainability and the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', which promotes foreign direct investment and economic diversification.

in5 Science will provide start-ups with sector-specific support and facilitate access to investment. The incubator has curated an expert-led advisory board representing industry-leading C-Suite figures from Nexus Resilience Group, Dii Desert Energy, and GMEX Group.

The launch of in5 Science is a significant milestone for TECOM Group and Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The incubator will help to create new jobs and opportunities, and support the UAE's journey towards a more sustainable future.

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, part of TECOM Group, said, “Entrepreneurship powers economic growth. Dubai’s pro-business framework has made it a preferred choice for businesses big and small, established and new. As a leading business enabler in Dubai, TECOM Group has strived to enrich the support and opportunities available to entrepreneurs through in5. Ten years on, we’re proud to see our incubator’s impact on promoting Dubai’s start-up ecosystem and economic diversification efforts across media, tech, and design. The new science vertical will expand our offerings to meet the needs of emerging economic opportunities in the science sector while securing Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “Science is a fast-growing field in Dubai, underpinned by government strategies across sustainability, healthcare, and R&D. Dubai Science Park plays a pivotal role in nurturing an ecosystem that promotes these economic roadmaps by empowering leading and international science-focused businesses to set up and expand operations. in5 Science will enable entrepreneurs to engage a world-class community of researchers and industry leaders and inject innovation and competitiveness to take the UAE’s science ambitions to the next level.”

in5 Science, in collaboration with Dubai Science Park, will host networking events and educational forums for the science industry. They aim to connect with multinational and regional enterprises in sectors like pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, and research. In addition, in5 provides a platform for technology, media, and design start-ups, offering advisory services, mentorship, and investment opportunities. Since its establishment in 2013, in5 has supported over 750 start-ups from 50+ countries. Notable successes include Tabby, Munch:On, and Anghami. In addition to in5 Science, TECOM Group offers co-working spaces, freelance packages, and smart services through its portfolio.