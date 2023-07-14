Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) has been announced as an official sponsor for the Liwa Date Festival 2023, one of Abu Dhabi’s most significant heritage events. The festival, which will run from 17-30 July, will feature the latest agricultural practices and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise on the best ways to produce the highest quality dates.

As part of its participation, Tadweer aims to increase public awareness of the importance of the three Rs – Recycling, Reusing, and Reducing to help preserve the UAE’s environmental heritage. Tadweer will also educate school students on the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of the community and enhancing its overall appearance.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said, “Being part of the Liwa Date Festival supports Tadweer’s efforts to raise awareness on the importance of proper waste segregation to drive a sustainable future. We are committed to supporting initiatives that aim to preserve the UAE’s heritage, culture, and environment. This comes as part of our wider objective of achieving a circular economy and establishing the country’s position as a sustainability leader.”

“During the event, Tadweer’s representatives will share more details on the company’s services aimed at benefiting the community, while emphasising the importance of the reduce, reuse, and recycle approach. We look forward to taking part in the event and welcoming attendees from diverse segments of society,” Al Dhaheri added.

The Liwa Date Festival, one of the main events that take place in the Al Dhafra region, includes a variety of activities, which highlight the different aspects of the authentic Emirati heritage. It showcases the ways in which dates have impacted the cultural, heritage, and economic life of the country.

The festival’s main event is the competition for the ‘Best Date Fruit’. Emirati farms vie for the title of ‘Best Date Grower’. There also are date auctions, where dates can sell for more than AED6,000 (US$1,650) per kilo, lectures on date farming, poetry evenings, and exhibition space for farming equipment and date products.