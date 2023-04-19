Qatar - Aamal Company has announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Aamal Services, was recently awarded two new large contracts by the Ministry of Municipality.



The contracts will span a period of three years and are worth QR45mn. They are for the provision of cleaning of all premises and sites, and the maintenance of lavatories that belong to the Ministry of Municipality, the company said in a statement.



Joseph McMullan, general manager of Aamal Services, said: “These contracts are another milestone in Aamal Services’ journey, which always seeks to be at the forefront of Qatar’s services sector. We are always committed to supplying our clients with the widest range of services, including cleaning, hotel and hospitality services, vehicle and fleet washing, and are proud to be the partner of choice for some of the most prestigious clients in Qatar." Rashid Bin Ali al-Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, added: “I am truly pleased to witness Aamal Services winning such remarkable contracts with the Ministry of Municipality. The award of this contract is the latest in a series of successes for Aamal Services, which has built a reputation for delivering high-quality facilities management services in Qatar.



“The company has a track record of delivering successful projects on time, which always makes it the partner of choice for market-leading clients in various fields. We take great pride in providing exceptional services that meet the needs of our clients, and I would hereby like to take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Municipality for their trust, and express my gratitude for the all the hard work of the Aamal Services team.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).