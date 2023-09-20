The Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading association for project professionals and changemakers, is now supporting members of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) UAE Network on sustainability issues.

As a non-business supporting member in the UNGC UAE Network, PMI Mena is joining the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

In the past, PMI Mena has successfully teamed as a Knowledge Partner at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) held in Egypt in 2022 setting a collaborative tone for the two entities to effectively tackle the global challenge of climate change. Together, the UNGC UAE Network and PMI Mena marks a significant stride towards global collaboration for a more sustainable future.

Power of collaboration

"With the urgent need to address global challenges, we at PMI Mena believe in the power of collaboration to drive impact and innovation for a better world through the collective responsibility of our communities. This collaboration aims to amplify efforts toward achieving the UNGC's sustainable development goals. We welcome you to join us in this journey towards a transformative future," stated Grace Najjar, Regional Managing Director, PMI Mena.

By aligning with the UNGC UAE Network, PMI Mena will actively engage in supporting efforts with both the UNGC UAE and UNGC Saudi Arabia networks. This engagement will encompass diverse programming and events designed to champion the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and to advance the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Sustainable practices

Recognising the critical role businesses, institutions, and the global community play in shaping the world's sustainability trajectory, this collaboration seeks to empower organisations across all territories, industries, and organisations to integrate sustainable practices into their core operations and improve public understanding of the subject therefore actively contributing to the shared objectives of the conference.

PMI Mena as a participating member with the UNGC UAE Network not only reinforces PMI Mena's dedication to sustainable practices but also solidifies its role in contributing to a more responsible global community.

To catalyse positive change on a global scale, PMI Mena regularly publishes reports measuring the impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives as part of the PMI ESG Resource Hub. The Hours for Impact initiative ensures PMI’s community contributes to the social impact projects collectively creating a more equitable world for present and future generations.

