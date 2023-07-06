UK-based Chestertons, one of the oldest names in real estate sector with a major presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said its regional unit, Chestertons Mena has appointed Rebecomms as its new communications services partner.

A key player in Dubai, Chestertons Mena offers a full range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing, building consultancy and project management, property management, consulting and research and valuation services.

As per the deal, Rebecomms will now handle all Middle East media relations and corporate communications for the company, which celebrates 15 years of Mena operations this year.

On the partnership, Chestertons CEO Nick Witty said: "It’s an exciting time at our Mena office, with big expansion plans in terms of markets, services and team members. With a rich history, impressive track record and plenty of news to share, we are pleased to appoint Rebecomms as we grow our business at our Dubai headquarters and across the wider region."

Rebecomms Founder Rebecca Rees, expressing delight at adding Chestertons Mena to its client list, said: "It's great to be part of the region’s world-famous, record-breaking real estate success story. With more than 30 years’ PR experience, including 17 in Dubai’s real estate sector, this new partnership is a natural fit."

"Chestertons is an internationally-renowned, highly trusted brand, and it’s an honour to be working with the Middle East team," she added.

