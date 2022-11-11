Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed up Al Sabah Construction as the official contractor for its new catering facility coming up within Sakhir Airbase.

The new catering facility, which will come up on a 7,500 sq m plot area, will be manned by a set of skilled employees who will cater to the daily requirements for VIP flight operations, as well as other customers in surrounding areas, said the statement from BAS.

It will also provide special services for major events such as the Bahrain International Airshow, it stated.

The agreement was signed by CEO Mohamed Khalil and Ali Abdulla Subah, the Chairman of Al Sabah Construction, today (November 10) on the second day of the Bahrain International Airshow in the presence of Commander of Sakhir Air Base Major General Staff Pilot Mohammad BaHussain Al Musallam.

On the partnership, Khalil said: "It gives us great pleasure to be partnering with Al Sabah Construction - a construction pioneer in the kingdom since its inception in 1985 - on the Sakhir Airbase Catering Facility."

"The launch of the Sakhir Airbase Catering Facility aims to further expand and establish our catering operations to serve a wider range of clients throughout the kingdom," he stated.

"With over 40 years of experience in providing catering services to inflight catering customers and airport terminal lounges, the new facility is set to be the third catering unit within Bahrain managed by BAS Catering and its subsidiary BDC Catering,” he added.

Subah, expressing delight at the partnership with BAS, said: "This project, we believe, will further enhance the catering industry within the kingdom. Work will begin on the project next month."

Founded in 1977, BAS provides fully integrated airport services at Bahrain International Airport supported by a 3000-strong workforce.

A major ground service provider, it owns and operates four distinct business units - Airport & Ground Operations; Cargo Services; Catering Services and Aircraft Maintenance Services. Also it operates a fully owned subsidiary, BAS Aircraft Engineering Training Centre.

