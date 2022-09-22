UAE - Yazle, a global digital media company that specializes in innovative and creative digital advertising campaigns, has signed an agreement with Aswaaq to provide exclusive digital out-of-home (DOOH) services at its retail outlets based in Dubai.

This is the first fully exclusive Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) partnership that focuses on bringing premium, relevant advertising to the local Emirati communities.

A pioneering local brand, Aswaaq delivers a top-quality retail experience in a friendly shopping environment. It has a widely recognised chain of retail supermarkets, marts and malls, online store, and flourishing e-commerce presence.

As per the agreement, Yazle will be providing digital advertising at Aswaaq retail outlets based in Dubai.

According to Yazle, retail giants are using digital OOH to advertise on a large scale, while achieving high ad recall and brand associations.

As per official data, the Middle East and North Africa DOOH market is expected to reach $53.81 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% over the next five years.

"The DOOH landscape in the Middle East is evolving at an unprecedented rate, offering brands across varied sectors to engage in meaningful and measurable connections with their target audiences," remarked Jamie Atherton, the Managing Director at Yazle.

"We are excited to partner with Aswaaq and help connect their local consumers with relevant brand advertisers. We are confident that this partnership is a win win for all involved and look forward to growing our business together," he stated.

Aswaaq Properties CEO Mohamed Faraidooni expressed delight at partnership with Yazle for DOOH.

"Aswaaq has always been committed to retail excellence, and this partnership reflects our continued efforts. Yazles solutions will serve as a great platform for brand advertisers to connect and engage with our communities," he added.

