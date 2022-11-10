Albal Design, a contemporary design firm that specializes in interior architecture, has launched the UAE’s first science-based concept called ‘Tafaseel’ - that transforms any home or commercial space to reflect an individual’s personality, style/mood or brand identity.

Putting years into research, Emirati interior designer Noura Alghandi has developed the concept ‘Tafaseel’ - integrating psychology, music and art to provide design cues to showcase a brand's identity/ individual style.

Tailormade to each client and project, it empowers creative storytelling and ability to transform it to a tangible design, said Albal Design in a statement.

Clients are given the freedom to express themselves by scribbling on a piece of paper over any music and blindfolded. Applying cognitive psychology to indicate a connection between shapes and feelings/memory - Albal’s team analyses the scribbles to extract details such as shapes, texture, colours and patterns.

This process helps stir memories/ emotions that they are most comfortable with, which is then translated to create unique designs that can be applied to interiors, branding, furniture and even couture, it stated.

Alghandi said: "We spend so much time indoors - so, your home, office or even a retail outlet should be able to reflect your personality, company culture / identity or be able to connect with a customer. Psychology and design go hand in hand - and this collaborative process just helps articulate a customer's story to bring a fresh perspective, and a fantastic and unique design."

"This design process can be incorporated into any space, leading to better productivity/ sales in commercial projects, staff well-being, or a sanctuary for homeowners," she added.

