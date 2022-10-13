Saudi Arabia - Aecom, one of the world’s leading infrastructure consulting firms, has announced the opening of its new office in AlUla region of Saudi Arabia.

The office will provide workspace for the firm’s 50-plus team supporting the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to deliver sustainable transformation of the AlUla region, reaffirming it as one of Saudi Arabia’s most important archaeological and cultural destinations, and preparing it to welcome visitors from around the world.

Located in the vicinity of AlUla’s emerging Cultural Oasis, the new Aecom office features modern facilities spread across almost 7,000 sq ft with flexible workspace for the growing teams providing executive program management, design governance and guardianship, infrastructure and asset design and engineering, and integrated asset and facility management services to RCU.

Office facilities include meeting rooms, break out spaces, privacy booths and a coffee shop. The office is conveniently located near cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and a bakery, it stated.

Saudi Arabia CEO Dr Walid Mahmoud said: "The new office cements Aecom’s commitment to supporting the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It confirms the long-term nature of our partnership with the RCU and our shared goals to develop AlUla into one of the world’s premier destinations for nature, culture and heritage."

In addition to overseeing Aecom’s project commitments in AlUla, staff based in the new office will provide valuable training and upskilling opportunities to the local community – a key part of RCU’s socio-economic goals, he added.

As part of Aecom’s community outreach in AlUla, the company supports local entrepreneurs with specialized business coaching, and supports exceptional students at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) AlUla Campus – ensuring the infrastructure consultancy leaves a legacy for the community as it helps to develop this historically significant location.

Project Director Jason Morris said: “We are delighted with the new space; it enables enhanced communication and collaboration between Aecom’s project teams, allowing us to provide unrivalled service to RCU’s projects across the county.”

Welcoming Aecom into the region, Amr AlMadani, CEO of Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “The presence of globally renowned companies, such as Aecom, in AlUla is central to our goal of transforming the area into a dynamic and thriving business hub that will attract global talent, provide opportunities for existing talent and boost the ongoing development of not just AlUla but the Kingdom’s greater northwest region."

