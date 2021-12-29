Bahrain's Eskan Bank has received nine bids from top contractors in response to the request for proposals (RFP) for construction of three community projects in the kingdom. The scope of work includes development of 22 commercial outlets across the kingdom.

Eskan Bank said it intends to develop a single-storey building featuring shops, service area in three areas across the kingdom. These include:

*237.7 sq m of land in North East Muharraq for setting up four shops with a total built-up area of 274 sq m

*612.55 sq m land in Samaheej for nine shops with a total built-up area of 675 sq m; and

*525 sq m land in Zallaq for setting up nine shops with a total built-up area of 585 sq m.

According to Bahrain Tender Board, the bidding was open to only firms who had carried out projects with the construction value of BD300,000 and above during the last three years.

On the criteria for the contractors, it stated that Esklan Bank preferred contractors who are prequalified and registered with Ministry of Housing under Grade D and above and Ministry of Works under Grade D and above construction projects.

These include Insha contracting with bid amount of (BD445,298.811); Contratech (BD632,420.046); Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons (BD448,119.694); Eastern Asphalt & Mixed Concrete Company (BD599,665.763); Al Shaheen Contracting (BD457,600); Zaedon Building Construction (BD463,746.360); Saraya Contractors Company (BD423,940); Jahecon (BD408,379.142) and Sarab Contracting Company with bid amount of BD349,800.