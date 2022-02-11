PHOTO
The facility will be managed and operated by the international hotel firm Radisson Blu.
The hotel comes as part of a tourism project in Saudi Eastern Province's largest governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project's annual gross domestic product is expected to be as much as SR42 million ($11.2 million)i, the TDF announced on Twitter.
The hotel will provide more than 180 hotel rooms and nearly 400 job opportunities, it said.
