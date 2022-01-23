Cairo – MB for Engineering and Contracting has launched the pilot operation of the largest electric vehicle charging station in Egypt with a capacity of 330 kilowatts per hour.

The station has been inaugurated in cooperation with Wataniya Petroleum through its subsidiary SHA7EN, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

As part of a network of stations that will be constructed across Egypt, the station is capable of charging 14 vehicles simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the company announced its intention to launch charging stations across five governorates in the first half (H1) of 2022.