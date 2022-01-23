PHOTO
Cairo – MB for Engineering and Contracting has launched the pilot operation of the largest electric vehicle charging station in Egypt with a capacity of 330 kilowatts per hour.
The station has been inaugurated in cooperation with Wataniya Petroleum through its subsidiary SHA7EN, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
As part of a network of stations that will be constructed across Egypt, the station is capable of charging 14 vehicles simultaneously.
Meanwhile, the company announced its intention to launch charging stations across five governorates in the first half (H1) of 2022.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.