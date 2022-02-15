The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has reached a long-term agreement with shipping giant Bahri for the construction and operation of an integrated logistics park over a land leased at the Jeddah Islamic Port with a total area of 95436 sq m.

Once built, Bahri will manage operations at the state-of-the-art facility for a duration of 20 years, said the statement from Mawani.

The 95,436-sq-m logistics zone will provide storage and handling services for all types of inbound and outbound shipping containers that are owned by Bahri and other entities.

It will be capable of storing reefer, insulated and dry containers with services like container maintenance and repair, container cleaning, bonded storage, and haulage available to clients at any given point, it stated.

"Launching this project forms a core part of our initiatives to achieve the objectives of the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), which envisions setting up similar logistics zones within and beyond Saudi ports to empower the kingdom’s bid to become a global logistics hub as well as provide world-class logistics services to accelerate economic development and enable overall transformation in line with Vision 2030," stated Mawani President Omar Talal Hariri after signing the deal with Bahri CEO Engineer Abdullah Ali Aldubaikhi in the presence of senior officials

Spread over 12.5 sq km and equipped with 62 berths and 4 terminals, Mawani is all geared in its drive to position the Jeddah Islamic Port amongst the top ten globally.

Efforts are underway to expand the port’s capacity and upgrade its operations with the help of development projects and concessions, he stated.

A recent concession worth SAR9 billion was awarded to DP World for a period of 30 years to improve the operational efficiency of the port’s container terminals and raise its capacity by 70% to be able to handle more than 13 million units.

On the other hand, Abdullah Aldubaikhi expressed his delight at signing the deal which is expected to boost his company’s partnership with Mawani in the pursuit of developing the Kingdom’s logistics services and consolidating its stature as a global hub that links three continents.

"Leveraging Jeddah Islamic Port’s strategic location, this agreement will further expand Bahri’s import, transport, distribution, and storage capabilities and help the company raise the level of its services according to international standards. We constantly strive to be a responsible business that builds sustainable capabilities and offers solutions that meet the exact needs of our partners," he added.-