DAMMAMThe Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI), in coordination with the Saudi Global Ports Co., announced on Monday launching a new direct service from China to King Abdulaziz Port Dammam.The new service is offered by a consortium of vessels deployed by Pacific International Lines (PIL), Regional Container Lines (RCL), and CULines (CUL), the authority said in a statement.The move aims to strengthen MAWANI's efforts to develop Saudi Arabia as a global leader in logistics and transportation, as well as boost the linking between Saudi ports to the other ports in the world.The service, which connects central and south China to the GCC region, aims to launch weekly direct service. The first service arrived on Dec. 15 in Saudi Global Ports berth. It took off from the ports of China to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and then will return directly to China's Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan.This clearly signals the importance of Saudi exports to the Far East markets and the remarkable development in the capabilities of King Abdulaziz Port.The move also aims to strengthen the linking and reduce the period of shipping between Saudi ports, the main Chinese ports and the other ports in the region.This, accordingly, will contribute to supporting and stimulating the export of national products and the flow of imports directly, as well as increasing trade exchange between the two countries.It will provide additional maritime transport lines for local and international importers and exporters, to enhance the competitiveness of port services and increase investment opportunities in Saudi ports on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. – SG