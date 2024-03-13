Saudi Arabia - Zamil Steel Construction Company, a key subsidiary of Saudi-based Zamil Industrial Investment Company, has joined hands with Sami Land Services to break ground on its new industrial complex located at Al Kharj in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership with the key unit of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) marks a significant step forward for the company's strategic expansion and collaboration with the defence sector, said Zamil Industrial Investment Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The ground breaking ceremony was held in the presence of Bander Al Zamil, Vice Chairman of Zamil Industrial, and Mohammed Al Hodaib, Executive Vice President of SAMI Land.

Zamil Steel Construction Company had last year inked a deal worth SAR575 million ($153 million) with Sami Land Services for the setting up of the industrial complex.

The upcoming facility will a key hub for the design, development and manufacture of land defence systems in KSA. It is due for completion by the first half of 2025, it added.

