The UAE’s Ministry of Defense spent AED 971 million ($264 million) on equipments including unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-drone guns on the first day of Abu Dhabi’s Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX).

The Tawazun Council, a body which deals with Ministry contracts, said it had signed a deal to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worth AED 874 million as well as a five-year support and training contract from International Golden Group, which is newly acquired by Abu Dhabi defence contractor Edge Group.

The council also agreed to procure anti-drone guns from Abu Dhabi defence company Resource Industries worth AED 10 million as well as AED 16 million worth of communications bands from Abu Dhabi-listed Yahsat.

Foreign contracts signed were Canadian Aviation Electronics(CAE) for simulator support at training centres for AED 49 million, and a contract with the Chinese company CETC International Co to purchase anti-drones systems worth AED 23 million.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

