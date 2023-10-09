Standard Carpets, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of carpets, rugs and artificial grass, has opened a new factory in Dubai Industrial City and plans to expand its operations investing AED600 million ($163.35 million).

The new factory, ‘Standard Turf’ will host a grass yarn extrusion capacity of 12,000 tonnes and a finished grass carpet capacity of 161.4 million sq ft, a WAM report said. Its factory and an additional bulk continuous filament (BCF) yarn plant, to be utilised by the broadloom and carpet tile division, are located on the two recently developed plots.

Inaugurating the factory, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The inauguration of the ‘Standard Turf’ factory in Dubai Industrial City, along with the company's plans to expand its operations, serve as an example of the success of the ministry’s efforts to promote the growth and development of the national industrial sector and boost local investment."

Start of expansion

The inauguration marks the start of Standard Carpets’ expansion at Dubai Industrial City, where the company has been based since 2013 on a 1.3 million sq ft facility.

In 2021, Standard Carpets expanded its operations to increase production capacity by introducing two new product lines – grass carpets and hard flooring – and the UAE-based manufacturer’s total land area at Dubai Industrial City now totals almost 3 million sq ft – roughly the equivalent of 39 FIFA-compliant football pitches.

The company has already developed two of the five new plots totalling an area of 500,000 sq ft with an investment of AED225 million.

The remaining three plots, spanning 1.1 million sq ft, will be developed in the coming years with further investment of AED375 million.

Rabdan facility

As part of a series of visits conducted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the minister also visited NWTN, a car assembly facility that produces the Emirati car brand Rabdan in Khalifa Economic Zones in Abu Dhabi (Kezad).

Dr Al Jaber said: “Thanks to the vision, guidance, and support of our leadership, the UAE’s industrial sector is witnessing significant development, further enhancing its vital contribution to diversifying the national economy and achieving sustainable economic development. The economy is supported by a business-friendly environment comprised of many competitive advantages.

“Some of these advantages include the UAE’s advanced, tech-enabled infrastructure, which enhances growth opportunities for industries and increases competitiveness as well as harmonisation with the best international standards. This helps UAE-based manufacturers compete globally based on the principles of innovation, sustainability, and shaping the future.”

He added: “The ministry plays a strategic role in enhancing the growth and development of the national industrial sector, supporting it to adopt 4IR solutions in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Field visits

"We are committed to conducting field visits to organisations and facilities operating in the sector to enhance partnerships and cooperation. These tours also enable the ministry to share insights on future trends around industry enablers such as financing solutions and incentives in addition to promoting the adoption of innovation and advanced technology, as well as 4IR solutions to enhance the country’s position as a leading global hub for industries of the future. They also enable us to learn more about the needs, projects and ambitions of manufacturers, which supports our efforts to enhance the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for future industries."

Al Jaber stressed the importance of the role played by industrial cities and zones in the country. Their advanced infrastructure, integrated solutions, logistics and unique capabilities help local manufacturers, companies, and investors. They also support local manufacturing and attract foreign capital.

He was accompanied by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of Industry Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, and Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Growth at MoIAT.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “The NWTN facility is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to diversifying its economy, promoting sustainability, training, and providing high-skills job opportunities for UAE talents, and supporting advanced-tech manufacturing sector. The success of companies like NWTN and its eco-friendly, Rabdan brand, is a prime example of the success of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) in attracting foreign direct investments to the emirate’s manufacturing sector to grow and expand out of the region’s most competitive industrial hub.”

Al Zaabi adds: “Through strategic partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for cooperation, which will further enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a hub for talents, manufacturers, businesses, and investments. The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) is making great strides to double the manufacturing sector’s size to AED172 billion, create 13,600 jobs with a focus on Emirati talent, and increase non-oil exports to AED178.8 billion by 2031. ADDED is spearheading the ADIS programs and initiatives to build a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing base, focusing on attracting leading industrial companies to develop clusters in priority areas such as food, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.”

Critical component

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group PJSC, said: “The manufacturing sector is a critical component of the national economy and an essential pillar in the UAE’s and Dubai’s plans to achieve sustainable economic development. Our leadership’s vision is a core strength of our industrial ecosystem, which is consistently attracting global investors.

“For more than 20 years, TECOM Group has contributed to boosting ease-of-doing business and growing the knowledge economy in the UAE by attracting global companies and skilled talent to Dubai across six key sectors. Our Group, through Dubai Industrial City, is continuing to attract global and regional leaders from the manufacturing sector to the UAE. Standard Carpets’ upward trajectory is an example of how our district empowers businesses to unlock new markets and attain international growth.

“We are committed to continue offering a holistic ecosystem that encourages excellence in the manufacturing sector and empowers companies to Make Brilliance with a global impact, cementing the UAE’s and Dubai’s position as the world’s hub for future industries as well as reinforcing the reputation of UAE-made products.”

High-quality products

Gulu Waney, Chairman, Standard Carpets, added: “We are proud to build on our presence at Dubai Industrial City, where we have operated one of the world's largest carpet factories since 2014. The newly inaugurated Standard Turf factory will further raise our capacity to manufacture high-quality products, reinforcing the strength of the ‘Made in UAE’ brand in more than 68 export markets. Our AED600 million expansion programme reiterates our confidence in Dubai’s position as a global manufacturing and logistics hub and will contribute to the UAE’s national strategy for advanced industry and technology (Operation 300bn) and Make it in the Emirates strategies to grow the economy.”

Sustainability at Standard Carpets

The Standard Turf factory will support Standard Carpets’ green initiatives by producing fully recyclable artificial grass, with its products under development and scheduled to launch in 2024.

The company’s existing facility at Dubai Industrial City is a Silver Star winner of the 2021 Dubai Green Industrial Awards and its solar energy capacity of 7.2-megawatt is among the highest in the UAE’s private sector, supporting Standard Carpets’ endeavor to produce decarbonised products. Solar panels fitted at its Dubai Industrial City facility generate 60 percent of the facility’s daytime energy requirement and reduce CO2 emissions by 6.6 kilotons annually, making it a leading producer of significantly decarbonised carpet products.

The company is also committed to water efficiency, and Standard Turf products will further contribute to conservation efforts in the UAE’s and Dubai’s industrial sector.

Reducing emissions

During his visit to the Emirati ‘Rabdan’ car manufacturing facility, Al Jaber and the ministry’s delegation were briefed on how NWTN deploys technological solutions in the manufacture of Rabdan cars. The solutions help the company keep pace with the development of the UAE’s transport sector and help enhance its contribution to reducing emissions and achieving net zero. The technologies also bring advantages over other brands, supporting its expansion plans within local and regional markets.

He was accompanied by Rashed Alblooshi, Undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Eng Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the ADDED’s arm to develop the industrial sector.

NWTN specialises in environment-friendly technology and mobility solutions. The company’s car assembly facility is helping to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East region, in addition to promoting green mobility and accelerating the country’s energy transition.

The Rabdan 1 is a multi-use sports car that operates with all-wheel drive technology. It is dynamic, innovative, comfortable and employs world-leading extended range technology. The car can achieve a maximum range of 860 kilometers while saving energy and reducing emissions. Using a dual-motor system, the front and rear motors produce an incredible total power of 684 horsepower, and 1040 Nm torque, while acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers takes just 4.5 seconds.

Rabdan's expansion

The delegation also was briefed on the brand’s future expansion plans and the other models produced by the brand.

Al Jaber praised NWTN’s important role in enhancing the competitiveness of the national industrial sector.

He said: "The ‘Rabdan’ brand embodies the ambitious and forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership to innovate and advance the industrial sector and enhance its contribution to GDP and net zero commitments. The company operates in a key sector within the national economy, making it a fundamental contributor to the UAE’s climate neutrality goals, sustainable development, and the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).