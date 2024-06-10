UAE - Sobha Modular Industries’ new manufacturing facility that manufactures aluminium facades and bathroom pods using cutting-edge AI-based CNC machines and robotics has been opened in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

The new manufacturing unit housed in a 250,000 sq m facility, which boasts a production capacity of 50 pods per day, with plans to double this output by year-end, was inaugurated recently by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

A subsidiary of Sobha Group, Sobha Modular Industries also produces 1,800 sq m of aluminium products daily, with major upgrades on the horizon. Moreover, this set-up is expected to create over 3,000 jobs in the region, contributing to local employment opportunities.

Vital role

Sobha Group Founder and Chairman PNC Menon said: “The inauguration of the facility by Sheikh Saud reflects the project’s vital role in bolstering the region’s economic and industrial capabilities. Moreover, it serves as a stellar exemplification of Sobha Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability.”

Sobha Group Co-Chairman Ravi Menon said: “The unit’s advanced production capabilities will positively transform the regional manufacturing landscape. The innovative venture aims to facilitate ubiquitous development of local industries while augmenting the manufacturing landscape.”

Rakez Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “This new facility is not just an expansion of our industrial capacity; it embodies our strategic vision to attract and nurture top-tier global enterprises within our emirate, where manufacturing makes up one-third of the overall GDP. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and commitment to sustainability exemplify the innovation we aim to foster. Furthermore, it underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a prime destination for innovative and sustainable industrial development. We are committed to supporting their growth and are confident that their success will inspire further industrial innovation in the region.”

Favourable manufacturing ecosystem

With Ras Al Khaimah’s favourable manufacturing ecosystem, characterised by its strategic proximity to essential raw materials and an attractive cost-value investment ratio, Sobha Group is well-positioned to operate its new business with efficiency and success.

Sobha Realty Managing Director Francis Alfred said: “Tis is a significant step towards innovation and excellence in construction. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to sustainability, Sobha Modular aims to revolutionise the construction sector. Our partnership with Rakez has been vital, and we appreciate their unwavering support. This step further reinforces our market presence and reaffirms our commitment to the highest quality and customer satisfaction. We aim to set new benchmarks for excellence in the manufacturing industry.”

